Coronavirus pandemic threatening closure of equine therapy centre and other young people's mental health services

An equine therapy centre in north London warns a mental health crisis is unfolding behind closed doors, as they worry they may not be able to re-open after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Strength and Learning Through Horses runs educational and therapy programmes for around 300 vulnerable young people a year and for many, it's the only service they engage with.

But as the UK remains under lockdown, video calls are the only way therapists can stay connected with their young clients and staff have said the adapted sessions are not as effective.

Rosie Bensley, programme leader at the centre, told ITV News they've recently had an influx of emails and calls from the young people they currently work with, that "behind close doors young people are struggling."

"They can’t sit in a classroom, they won’t sit in a room with a psychologist, they need to be outside, they need to be engaging with the animals and that’s what starts their journey back to reconnecting with other people so without that those young people will be lost to the system," she said.