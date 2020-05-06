Court slashes award to Michael Jackson’s producer

A California appeals court on Tuesday overturned most of a 2017 jury verdict awarding Quincy Jones $9.4 million (£7.4 million) in royalties and fees from Michael Jackson’s estate. The award had been made over the use of Jones-produced Jackson hits in the concert film This Is It and two Cirque du Soleil shows. The state’s 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled the jury misinterpreted a contract that was, in any case, the judge’s job to interpret. It took away $6.9 million (£5.5 million) that jurors had said MJJ Productions owed Jones for his work on Billie Jean, Thriller, and more of Jackson’s biggest hits. The appeals court found the jury wrongly granted Jones money from licensing fees, wrongly went beyond the 10% royalty rate Jones was owed for record sales, and incorrectly granted Jones money for remixes of Jackson’s master recordings.

The court kept intact $2.5 million of the award, which Jones said he was owed for the use of his masters in “This Is It” and other fees. The court also rejected a counter-appeal from the 87-year-old Jones arguing that the trial court should have allowed him to make a claim of financial elder abuse. “While we disagree with portions of the Court’s decision and are evaluating our options going forward, we are pleased that the Court affirmed the jury’s determination that MJJP failed to pay Quincy Jones more than $2.5 million (£2 million) that it owed him,” Jones’s attorney J. Michael Hennigan said in a statement. Jones, who was already a music business giant when he produced the classic Jackson albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad, had sought $30 million (£24 million) from the estate when he filed the lawsuit in 2013.

