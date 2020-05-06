Debenhams accused of 'stealing' as retailer demands 90% discount on clothes from suppliers already being sold online

Debenhams has been accused of 'stealing' from Bangladeshi suppliers. Credit: Debenhams/WhatsApp

By ITV News Assistant News Editor Mahatir Pasha

ITV News has seen correspondence from Debenhams’ administrator to Bangladeshi suppliers demanding a 90% discount on garments orders it has already received. “The Administrators are looking to agree full and final settlement with you at 10c in the $,” reads an email sent from Matthew Kesek, an Assistant Manager at FRP Advisory (the administrator for Debenhams) to a clothing supplier. The correspondence goes on to say: “If an offer for these goods is not agreed, as the Administrators are not in a position to settle the amounts due, the goods will be rejected and returned to you at your cost.” Debenhams formally went into administration last month and the consequences of which, are being felt not just at home, but also on the other side of the world.

Debenhams' goods ready to be shipped from a Bangladeshi factory.

ITV News has been investigating the impact cancellations from UK companies has been having on the garments industry. Debenhams has cancelled and is withholding around £53 million worth of payment on orders from Bangladeshi suppliers according to The Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), impacting 34 factories and almost 160,000 workers in Bangladesh. Of the £53 million worth of orders from Debenhams, around £21 million of this has already been shipped from Bangladesh and has either already docked at or is en route UK ports. One company executive from a factory in Bangladesh began our conversation with the desperate plea “Please help our country!”

Goods on Debenhams' online store.

Lantabur Apparels employs 7000 workers and stands to lose £4.3million from Debenhams’ cancelled orders. Their Chief Operating Officer said some of the company’s workers could end up homeless if the organisation does not receive its payment. “Thousands are at risk from this cancellation alone. If we are not paid, we would be forced to shut down parts of the business, this would leave many workers jobless and will put some on the streets," Mohammed Nasir Uddin warned. “These workers have sweated long and hard for these companies. Now the companies must pay, or there will be huge financial and social consequences." Another factory owner told ITV News that some of his goods are already being sold on Debenhams’ online retail outlet but he is still yet to be paid. In an angered response to Debenhams’ offer for a 90% discount for his goods, Shafiq Hassan from Echo Sourcing accused the retailer of theft: "How can you not pay us in full when you are selling our product online? This is stealing from the poor and vulnerable people in Bangladesh, who have helped build empires around the globe.” “It is time for you to think about justice, fairness, plus two other words ethical and sustainable as a start. Abdicating your basic responsibility in reneging your contract is unacceptable that leads to abandoning the most vulnerable,” he adds.

Debenhams' good packaged up, ready to be shipped from a Bangladeshi factory.