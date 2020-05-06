Donald Trump to wind down coronavirus taskforce as US plans to 'reopen'

US President Donald Trump has said he intends to wind down the country’s coronavirus taskforce as he plans “the reopening phase” of America's response to the respiratory disease.

Speaking at an Arizona mask factory on Tuesday, President Trump said the nation is now "in the next stage of the battle" against Covid-19.

In the coming month, his top team of scientists and advisers will begin to disband, the White House announced.

“Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we've flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved,” President Trump said.

“Our country is now in the next stage of the battle: a very safe, phased and gradual reopening.

"It's a reopening of our country.

“Who would have ever thought we were going to be saying that?

"A reopening, reopening.”