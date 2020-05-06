- ITV Report
Donald Trump to wind down coronavirus taskforce as US plans to 'reopen'
US President Donald Trump has said he intends to wind down the country’s coronavirus taskforce as he plans “the reopening phase” of America's response to the respiratory disease.
Speaking at an Arizona mask factory on Tuesday, President Trump said the nation is now "in the next stage of the battle" against Covid-19.
In the coming month, his top team of scientists and advisers will begin to disband, the White House announced.
“Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we've flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved,” President Trump said.
“Our country is now in the next stage of the battle: a very safe, phased and gradual reopening.
"It's a reopening of our country.
“Who would have ever thought we were going to be saying that?
"A reopening, reopening.”
He told the crowd of plant workers that the pandemic "has underscored the vital importance of reassuring our supply chains and constructing a powerful domestic manufacturing base."
The president spent about three hours in Phoenix, touring the Honeywell factory and holding a roundtable on Native American issues.
The president used his the trip to demonstrate his determination to see an easing of stay-at-home orders even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat.
The president did not wear a mask despite guidelines saying they should be worn inside the factory at all times.
More than 71,000 Americans have died after testing positive for coronavirus and in recent days the New York Times reported it has seen a modelling-based document which suggests that by the start of June 3,000 people per day could die from Covid-19 in the US - a 70% increase from the current average of 1,750.
The projections, based on government modelling pulled together by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also suggested by the start of June around 200,000 people in the US could be testing positive for the respiratory disease each day, up from the current total of 25,000.
The prediction are based on the assumption that the rising mobility will take place and social distancing measures will be eased from May 11.
