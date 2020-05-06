Final supermoon of 2020 set to grace skies over UK

The final supermoon of the year is set to rise in the sky on Thursday.

The full moon in May is also known as the “flower moon”, signifying the flowers that bloom during the month.

Other names include the hare moon, the corn planting moon, and the milk moon, according to Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The celestial event is expected to be visible early in the morning as well as after sunset as the moon rises in the south-east.

Greg Brown, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory, told the PA news agency: “Technically the exact moment of full moon is 11.45am, however the moon will not be visible in the sky in the UK at that time.”

But the Earth’s natural satellite will still appear bigger than usual on Thursday morning, when it sets at around 5.42am in London, as well as on Thursday evening, when it rises at around 8.44pm.