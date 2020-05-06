Former Scotland rugby captain takes on walking challenge to raise money for NHS

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

A former Scotland rugby captain, who suffered life changing injuries in a car crash in 1992, is taking on a walking challenge to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak. Mike Biggar, despite his limited mobility, is attempting to walk 500 steps in a month. Inspired by veteran Captain Tom Moore - who has raised more than £32 million for the NHS - Mr Biggar told ITV News: "If he can do it, why can't I?"

Mr Biggar was involved in a life-threatening car crash in 1992 - leaving him with mobility issues and brain damage. He says the NHS saved him then and now he wants to pay them back as medics work through the coronavirus crisis. The former rugby player told ITV News when you "apply yourself [...] things happen," adding "you're surprised when you can do it". The 70-year-old was capped 24 times for Scotland between 1975 and 1980. His wife, Ali Biggar, told ITV News she could already see the impact the challenge is having on her husband's health.

"It's fantastic to see him coming back, see his muscles building up again," she said. "I'm really proud of him, he's doing so well". Mr Biggar is nearing his daily record of 42 steps and hopes to surpass his monthly target. The fundraiser has raised at least £70,000 so far, with funds going towards purchasing technology for hospital patients to help them keep in contact with their loved ones.