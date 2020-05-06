Four-year-old with cancer reunited with father after seven weeks kept apart in lockdown

For almost two months, Mila Sneddon has been separated from her dad by coronavirus and the kitchen window.

She's going through chemotherapy for a rare form of leukaemia, her dad Scott had to keep going to work during lockdown.

The family made the difficult decision that he would move out to protect his daughter from the risk of infection.

That was seven weeks ago.

In that time, he would come back to the house every day and stand in the garden just to see Mila's smile.

They spoke through a slightly open door, but that was as close as they could get. Until today.