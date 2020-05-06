Heathrow to begin temperature screening trial in bid to reduce coronavirus risk

Heathrow is to trial temperature screening passengers, a move aimed at reducing the risk of passengers contracting or transmitting Covid-19 while travelling.

The measure was deployed by many other major airports around the world several weeks ago and Heathrow has been criticised for not introducing screening earlier.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said it will trial technologies and processes which could form the basis of a common international standard for health screening at airports in a bid to encourage passengers to return to flying.

The first trial will be launched in the next two weeks and will involve using cameras which are capable of monitoring the temperatures of people.

Cameras will initially be used in the airport’s immigration halls, but could be deployed in areas for departures, connections and airport staff searches.