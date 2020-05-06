Historic sites given listed status to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

A rare Second World War command post and a London memorial will be added to the National Heritage List to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on Friday. Buildings listed by Historic England are given special protections and are maintained due to their cultural or historical significance. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said that preservation of the two sites demonstrates the “debt of gratitude” owed to the war generation. VE Day celebrates the victory of the Allied forces over Nazi Germany on May 8 1945. The Battle Headquarters at the former RAF Hucknall in Nottinghamshire was created in 1940 to help defend the airfield against wartime paratrooper assaults.

The office in the underground command post of the battle headquarters at the former RAF Hucknall Airfield in Nottinghamshire Credit: Historic England/PA

The base at Hucknall was built as an underground command post with a visible three-storey brick observation tower and observation slits to watch for approaching enemy aircraft. Historic England said very few buildings with this early design now remain. A war memorial at St Luke’s Church in Bromley is a stylised Portland stone wheel-head cross supporting a crucifix with a bronze figure of Christ. Bromley suffered many bombing attacks due to its proximity to London and the names of 59 soldiers who died in the Second World War are inscribed on a pillar inside the church.

Bromley War Memorial, at St Luke’s Church, Bromley Common Credit: Imperial War Museum/PA