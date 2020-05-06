Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider dies aged 73

Florian Schneider, co-founder of the pioneering electronic music group Kraftwerk, has died at the age of 73.

He had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer, with record label Sony confirming his death on Wednesday.

Schneider founded Kraftwerk alongside fellow German Ralf Hutter in 1970, the pair had met as students in Dusseldorf.

Schneider worked on every one of the the group's studio albums - including The Man-Machine, which spawned their biggest hit, and The Model, which topped the UK charts in 1982.

He was a multi-discipline artist, playing the synthesizer, vocoder, flute and saxophone.