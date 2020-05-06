Meghan reads to Archie to support Save The Children on his first birthday

Harry and Meghan have released a video of their son Archie on his first birthday to support a Save The Children coronavirus fund. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the footage – filmed by Harry – of mum reading the story 'Duck Rabbit' to Archie, who turned one on May 6. The book is a favourite of Archie’s, who now lives with mum and dad in Los Angeles after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as working members of the Royal Family in March.

Save With Stories is a campaign by the charity Save The Children to help millions of children left in difficult circumstances due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In the US there are concerns that millions of children are going hungry because the schools where they would normally get most of their food from have been forced to close. The campaign encourages people to read stories to their children and share them on Instagram and Facebook in the hope people will donate. This is only the third time we have seen video of Harry and Meghan’s little boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor since his birth in the UK in 2019. He remains seventh in line to the throne, even though the Sussexes decided to dramatically change their working roles in a surprise announcement earlier this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan introducing Archie to the world. Credit: PA

Harry and Meghan are currently without their social media sites after they stopped using their SussexRoyal instagram page and their sussexroyal.com website. They have shared the footage of Archie on the charity’s social media pages, @savethechildren @savewithstories and @nokidhungry

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. Credit: PA

The last time Harry and Meghan released a picture of their son was during their “time-out” in Canada when they were staying on Vancouver Island on the country’s remote west coast. Other members of the Royal Family, including his great-grandmother the Queen and grandad Prince Charles, wished Archie a happy birthday on Wednesday by posting pictures of him from last year, around the time of his christening.