Sir Keir Starmer to quiz Boris Johnson over coronavirus for first time at PMQs

Boris Johnson is set to face fresh scrutiny over his handling of the coronavirus crisis as he prepares to face Sir Keir Starmer for the first time at Prime Minister's Questions.

The prime minister will be back in the Commons chamber for his first PMQs since catching coronavirus, a day after the UK’s official death toll became the highest in Europe.

He'll be quizzed by the new Labour leader - whose performances at PMQs in recent weeks against Dominic Raab have been widely praised - about rising death figures, his forthcoming "road map" out of lockdown and testing.

The UK's death toll is now estimated to be at least 32,375, though the rate of increase has been slowing.