- ITV Report
-
Sir Keir Starmer to quiz Boris Johnson over coronavirus for first time at PMQs
Boris Johnson is set to face fresh scrutiny over his handling of the coronavirus crisis as he prepares to face Sir Keir Starmer for the first time at Prime Minister's Questions.
The prime minister will be back in the Commons chamber for his first PMQs since catching coronavirus, a day after the UK’s official death toll became the highest in Europe.
He'll be quizzed by the new Labour leader - whose performances at PMQs in recent weeks against Dominic Raab have been widely praised - about rising death figures, his forthcoming "road map" out of lockdown and testing.
The UK's death toll is now estimated to be at least 32,375, though the rate of increase has been slowing.
As a result, Prime Minister Johnson has said on Sunday he will outline how the UK will move to the "second phase of this conflict".
Sir Keir, who took over as Labour leader last month, has called for Mr Johnson to form a “national consensus” on easing restrictions while protecting public health.
Mr Johnson has not taken questions in the Commons since March 25 before Parliament broke early for Easter as MPs struggled to keep their distance in the Palace of Westminster.
He returned to Downing Street last week after recovering from Covid-19, but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised for him in PMQs as Mr Johnson welcomed the birth of his new son.