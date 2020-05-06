Robert Jenrick leads the government's daily coronavirus press conference

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference.

He is speaking alongside Medical Director for NHS England Nikki Kanani and Yvonne Doyle, the medical director for Public Health England.

The update comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he would set out a lockdown exit strategy on Sunday, before potentially relaxing some restrictions on Monday.

Downing Street stressed that “it is not going to be a case of flicking a switch” to lift all measures at once, instead “people will have to prepare for a different type of normal”.

At PMQs the PM also set out a new ambition” to reach 200,000 coronavirus tests per day “by the end of this month”.