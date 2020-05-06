- ITV Report
-
Robert Jenrick leads the government's daily coronavirus press conference
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference.
He is speaking alongside Medical Director for NHS England Nikki Kanani and Yvonne Doyle, the medical director for Public Health England.
The update comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he would set out a lockdown exit strategy on Sunday, before potentially relaxing some restrictions on Monday.
Downing Street stressed that “it is not going to be a case of flicking a switch” to lift all measures at once, instead “people will have to prepare for a different type of normal”.
At PMQs the PM also set out a new ambition” to reach 200,000 coronavirus tests per day “by the end of this month”.
Mr Jenrick is likely to face questioning about how realistic that target is, given the government is currently failing to achieve 100,000 tests a day.
Yesterday the government said just 84,806 tests were carried out on Monday, despite Matt Hancock claiming 122,000 tests were carried out on Thursday - the deadline for its previous target of 100,000 a day.
At PMQs Mr Johnson said he “bitterly” regrets the Covid-19 crisis in care homes and expressed frustration about problems supplying personal protective equipment (PPE).
The PM said problems in securing personal protective equipment were “enraging” but there was now a “massive plan to ramp up domestic supply”.
Both care homes and PPE are likely to be topics Mr Jenrick gives updates on.