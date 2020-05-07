At least eight dead and thousands taken to hospital after chemical leak in India

At least eight people, including an eight-year-old girl, died and around 5,000 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in southern India in the early hours of Thursday.

The Styrene gas leaked from the LG Polymers plant, part of the Korean conglomerate LG, in Andhra Pradesh state, and there are fears that the death toll could climb higher.

The incident led to panic among locals within a three-kilometre radius.

Indian television showed footage of people lying unconscious on roads while some suffered breathing difficulties.

People also complained of rashes on their body and sore eyes.

“A large number of people were trapped in their homes and bringing them out became almost impossible,” said assistant commissioner of police Swarooparanu.

“Several people were trapped in their bedrooms.”