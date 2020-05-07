China declares whole country ‘at low risk’ after coronavirus pandemic

China’s government has declared the whole country is low risk as the number of coronavirus cases fall to nearly zero.

The country’s National Health Administration reported just two new coronavirus cases, both of them brought from overseas, and said 295 people remained in hospital with Covid-19.

In addition, there have been no deaths reported from the virus for more than three weeks.

The last place downgraded from high to low risk was Linkou county outside the city of Mudanjiang in the province of Heilongjiang that borders on Russia and where the most recent spike in cases had been reported.