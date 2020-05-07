UK gives mass round of applause thanking key coronavirus workers in nationwide Clap For Our Carers

For a seventh week in a row, millions of people across the United Kingdom have shown their appreciation for NHS and key workers. Credit: PA

Millions of people across the UK have taken part in the weekly mass round of applause to show their appreciation for NHS workers from doorsteps, balconies and open windows. Clap For Our Carers has become a weekly event as people across the nation unite in a massive show of support for the UK’s emergency workers who are caring for Covid-19 positive patients.

The applause brings people from all over the country together, including royalty and government officials. Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in the clapping outside Downing Street. and praised care workers for doing "fantastic" jobs as the "pillars of society in the fight against coronavirus".

Since March 26, locked-down communities have come together at 8pm on Thursdays on their doorsteps, at their windows or on their balconies to clap in unison. Adding a bit of spice to Thursday's event, Indian chefs are delivering 25,000 curries to NHS workers to mark National Curry Week for Health Heroes.

Standing in front of their fire trucks with flashing blue lights, West Midlands Fire Service showed their support for the NHS staff and those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Another emotional moment as the country comes together to clap for our key workers, our carers and all those keeping our country going through this crisis." Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a picture of herself clapping, adding: "To our NHS and care workers, and to everyone doing essential work to keep the country going at this time…thank you so much"

