- ITV Report
-
PM will set out roadmap on Sunday to easing lockdown 'with sensible changes', Dominic Raab confirms
Dominic Raab has confirmed that Boris Johnson will be unveiling the road map to ease the lockdown restrictions "with sensible changes" on Sunday.
The Foreign Secretary said that the measures remain in place for the bank holiday weekend to limit the spread of the virus.
He added that the prime minister would set out the roadmap at the end of the week but they may be be tightened again if the infection rate goes up.
Mr Raab said: "It’s safe to say that any changes [to the lockdown] in the short term will be modest, small and incremental.”
Mr Raab said the infection rate is between 0.5 and 0.9, before adding: "The virus is not beaten yet, it remains infectious and deadly."
He also confirmed that 30,615 people have died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19.
The briefing has come hours after Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the lockdown in Scotland should be extended, but people may be allowed out more than once a day to exercise.
She also called on all four UK countries to impose the same restrictions and warned "extreme caution" is needed.
Number 10 said earlier it will move with "maximum caution" when lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England, as ministers look to avoid a second peak while restarting the economy.
Ms Sturgeon said "extreme caution is required" in Scotland, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce a way out of lockdown on Sunday.
Lockdown announcements from Downing Street do not have to be adhered to in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as health is a devolved issue.
Additionally, Ms Sturgeon said that people returning to work and opening beer gardens would be inappropriate and potentially "catastrophic".
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus