PM will set out roadmap on Sunday to easing lockdown 'with sensible changes', Dominic Raab confirms

Dominic Raab has confirmed that Boris Johnson will be unveiling the road map to ease the lockdown restrictions "with sensible changes" on Sunday.

The Foreign Secretary said that the measures remain in place for the bank holiday weekend to limit the spread of the virus.

He added that the prime minister would set out the roadmap at the end of the week but they may be be tightened again if the infection rate goes up.

Mr Raab said: "It’s safe to say that any changes [to the lockdown] in the short term will be modest, small and incremental.”