Eating disorder sufferer’s anguish shines light on mental health provision

The experiences of an eating disorder sufferer who has not had face-to-face therapy for nearly two months shine a light on the difficulties some people are facing accessing mental health services during lockdown. The mental health charity Mind surveyed more than 8,200 people about the impact coronavirus was having on their mental health. It found that almost a quarter of people who tried to access mental health support in the past two weeks were unable to get any help.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Some of the problems they faced included cancelled appointments, difficulty getting through to their GP or community mental health team, being turned away by crisis services and issues accessing digital alternatives. One of those sufferers is Emily Nuttall, 26, a student and volunteer from St Peter Port in Guernsey, who has not had face-to-face therapy for nearly two months, after the sessions were suspended. She has been seeking help for her mental health since 2017, after suffering from anorexia as well as anxiety, depression and self-harm. Miss Nuttall had been attending three therapy sessions a week since July last year, and fears she will relapse and end up in hospital without them.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“It takes me a long time to trust people and be open and honest,” she said. “It’s like taking a plaster off the wound and leaving it open and having nothing to close it. “It’s frightening for me because there have been periods in the past few weeks that have been very difficult to deal with alone.” Miss Nuttall last attended a face-to-face appointment at the beginning of March, but had to self-isolate shortly before the UK went into lockdown on March 24. She has had to rely on other people to pick up prescriptions and has arranged phone consultations with her psychologist once a week.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.