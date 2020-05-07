Lockdown: Any easement of coronavirus restrictions in England will be 'very limited', No 10 says

The government will move with "maximum caution" when lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England, Number 10 has said, as ministers look to avoid a second peak while restarting the economy.

Boris Johnson's spokesperson acknowledged the "huge impact" lockdown was having on the economy, but warned it would be "worse" for the country's finances if a relaxing of measures resulted in a new spike in infections.

Ahead of the prime minister giving a statement on Sunday at 7pm - in which he will set out a "road map" for easing the lockdown - Mr Johnson told ministers in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that he would not hesitate to tighten the rules again if required.

Nicola Sturgeon has already said restrictions will not be lifted in Scotland, despite Mr Johnson saying at PMQs on Wednesday that some lockdown restrictions could be lifted on Monday.

The PM's spokesman said if any changes are made in England, they will be "very limited".

Devolved powers on health mean Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make their own decisions on lockdown.

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said its Cabinet met this morning and will meet again this evening before announcing "in due course" whether any changes will be made.