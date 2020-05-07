- ITV Report
Nicola Sturgeon says lockdown must continue in Scotland but people may be allowed out more than once per day to exercise
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the lockdown period in the country should be extended.
Ms Sturgeon said "extreme caution is required" in Scotland, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce a way out of lockdown on Sunday.
Lockdown announcements from Downing Street do not have to be adhered to in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as health is a devolved issue.
Additionally, Ms Sturgeon said that people returning to work and opening beer gardens would be inappropriate and potentially "catastrophic".
However, Ms Sturgeon said people may be allowed out of their homes more than once per day day to exercise, so long as current measures such as social distancing and not meeting up with others, are adhered to.
Speaking at her daily briefing from the Scottish Government’s headquarters in Edinburgh, she said: “Our assessment of the evidence leads me to the conclusion that the lockdown must be extended at this stage.”
With reports that Mr Johnson is set to announce some easing of restrictions, Ms Sturgeon insisted she would “not be pressurised” into lifting measures prematurely.
She explained she did not want to lift restrictions too early, and risk a potential second spike of coronavirus.
The Scottish First Minister said: “The decisions we take now are a matter of life and death and that is why they weigh so heavily.”
Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that a total of 1,762 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 59 from 1,703 on Wednesday.
The First Minister said 12,924 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 215 from 12,709 the day before.
There are 86 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms, a decrease of three on yesterday, she added.
There are 1,587 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 45.
Since March 5, 2,954 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been able to leave hospital.
