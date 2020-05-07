- ITV Report
People from black backgrounds four times more likely to die from virus than people from white backgrounds, ONS finds
People from black backgrounds in England and Wales are four times more likely to die from coronavirus than people from white backgrounds, new statistics suggest.
Research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that people from other ethnic minorities were also more likely to die from Covid-19, compared to people from white backgrounds.
The ONS data found that black females in England and Wales are 4.3 times more likely to die from a Covid-19-related death than white females, after accounting for age.
Meanwhile, black males are 4.2 times more likely than white males to die from a coronavirus-related death.
When age and other socio-demographic characteristics and measures of self-reported health and disability were taken into account the figure reduce but people from black ethnicities were still 1.9 times more likely to die from a Covid-19 related death than people of white backgrounds in England and Wales.
The data also showed that males in the Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnic group were 1.8 times more likely to have a coronavirus-related death than white males, while for females the figure was 1.6 times more likely.
The data is based on deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales which occurred between March 2 and April 10.
The ONS said the results show that the difference between ethnic groups in Covid-19 mortality is partly a result of socio-economic disadvantage and other circumstances, but a remaining part of the difference has not yet been explained
Separate analysis by University College London (UCL) and also published on Thursday found that people from BAME communities in England are two to three times more likely to die from coronavirus.
According to the study, which has not been peer reviewed, there was a lower risk of death from Covid-19 for white populations.
After accounting for region and age, the UCL study found that:
- The risk of death from the virus for people of black African heritage was was 3.24 times higher than the general population.
- In people of Pakistani background it was 3.29 times higher.
- The risk of death was 2.41 times higher for people of Bangladeshi heritage.
- In people of black Caribbean background the risk of death was 2.21 times higher.
- For people of Indian backgrounds the risk was 1.7 times higher.
- The risk for people from white British backgrounds was 0.88 times lower.
- For people of white Irish backgrounds, the risk was 0.52 times (half) lower.
Co-author Dr Delan Devakumar, of the UCL Institute for Global Health, said: “Rather than being an equaliser, this work shows that mortality with Covid-19 is disproportionately higher in black, Asian and minority ethnic groups.
“It is essential to tackle the underlying social and economic risk factors and barriers to healthcare that lead to these unjust deaths.”
Lead author Dr Rob Aldridge, of UCL Institute of Health Informatics, said: “Our analyses show that several minority ethnic groups have a substantially higher risk of death from Covid-19 and that regional differences in where they live may explain some, but not all, of the differences between ethnic groups.
“After we took account of age and the geographical region for those people that died from Covid-19, there remained large differences in the risk of death between ethnic groups.
“White British and white Irish groups had a lower risk of death, but Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, black African and black Caribbean ethnic groups all had a substantially increased risk of death.”
According to the researchers, the findings are consistent with emerging global data and support the need for the UK Government to take urgent action to reduce the risk of death from Covid-19 for BAME groups.
Published in Wellcome Open Research, the study used NHS data of patients with a positive Covid-19 test who died hospitals in England from March 1 to April 21 this year.
Over the study period, the NHS data showed the total number of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 and died was 16,272.
Ethnicity was missing for 9.4% (1,537/16,272) of NHS England hospital deaths.
The largest total number of deaths in minority ethnic groups were Indian (492 deaths) and Black Caribbean (460 deaths) people.
