People from black backgrounds four times more likely to die from virus than people from white backgrounds, ONS finds

People from black backgrounds in England and Wales are four times more likely to die from coronavirus than people from white backgrounds, new statistics suggest.

Research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that people from other ethnic minorities were also more likely to die from Covid-19, compared to people from white backgrounds.

The ONS data found that black females in England and Wales are 4.3 times more likely to die from a Covid-19-related death than white females, after accounting for age.

Meanwhile, black males are 4.2 times more likely than white males to die from a coronavirus-related death.

When age and other socio-demographic characteristics and measures of self-reported health and disability were taken into account the figure reduce but people from black ethnicities were still 1.9 times more likely to die from a Covid-19 related death than people of white backgrounds in England and Wales.

The data also showed that males in the Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnic group were 1.8 times more likely to have a coronavirus-related death than white males, while for females the figure was 1.6 times more likely.

The data is based on deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales which occurred between March 2 and April 10.

The ONS said the results show that the difference between ethnic groups in Covid-19 mortality is partly a result of socio-economic disadvantage and other circumstances, but a remaining part of the difference has not yet been explained

Separate analysis by University College London (UCL) and also published on Thursday found that people from BAME communities in England are two to three times more likely to die from coronavirus.

According to the study, which has not been peer reviewed, there was a lower risk of death from Covid-19 for white populations.

After accounting for region and age, the UCL study found that: