UK coronavirus death toll increases to 30,615 as further 539 deaths confirmed

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that a total of 30,615 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 539 from 30,076 the day before.

But the number of deaths involving Covid-19 that have been registered across the UK currently stands at 32,898.

This includes 29,710 deaths that occurred in England and Wales up to April 24 and which had been registered up to May 2.

The latest provisional figures from NHS England show that 3,154 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between April 25 and May 6 – which, together with the total figure of 32,898 registered deaths, suggests the overall death toll for the UK has now passed 36,000.