- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll increases to 30,615 as further 539 deaths confirmed
The latest figures from the Department of Health show that a total of 30,615 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 539 from 30,076 the day before.
But the number of deaths involving Covid-19 that have been registered across the UK currently stands at 32,898.
This includes 29,710 deaths that occurred in England and Wales up to April 24 and which had been registered up to May 2.
The latest provisional figures from NHS England show that 3,154 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between April 25 and May 6 – which, together with the total figure of 32,898 registered deaths, suggests the overall death toll for the UK has now passed 36,000.
NHS England has announced 383 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,432.
Of the 383 new deaths announced on Thursday:
– 58 occurred on May 6 – 120 occurred on May 5 – 29 occurred on May 4
The figures also show 29 of the new deaths took place on May 1-3, 131 took place in April, while the remaining 16 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 19.
A total of 1,762 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 59 from 1,703 on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.
Meanwhile, a further 18 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths there to 1,062.
Public Health Wales said a further 87 people had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,851.
Dr Robin Howe, from Public Health Wales, said: “With the upcoming May Day Bank Holiday, Public Health Wales reminds the public to continue to adhere to Welsh Government’s restrictions on non-essential travel, caravan and campsites, hotels, B&Bs and holiday accommodations, as well as the limited access to our national parks.
“We also remind owners of second homes in Wales to act responsibly and to avoid travelling to these homes until restrictions have been lifted.”
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus