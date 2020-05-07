World War Two veteran, 98, with lung condition recovers from coronavirus

Mr Moore received a round of applause as he was discharged from Kettering General Hospital. Credit: Handout/ITV News

A 98-year-old World War Two veteran has left hospital after recovering from Covid-19. Douglas Moore from Wellingborough, who also has a lung condition, received a round of applause as he was discharged from Kettering General Hospital. He told ITV News he was surprised by the cheer: "There's all the staff there clapping and cheering and I thought 'what's all this for,' oh thank you very much." "It's great, I'm going home anyway, it's like coming back from the army, thank goodness," he added.

Mr Moore, who served in Egypt during the war, was admitted to hospital after suffering a fall at home on 15 April but he was found to have Covid-19 while there. Throughout this outbreak people have used metaphors evoking war, a battle - but this veteran has been through the real thing. He was called up in 1939, at the age of 19, just two days after marrying his wife Dorris.

He didn't return until the war was over and he remembers that announcement 75 years ago. "When I was actually coming out of the frontline, going back to base when the news broke through and of course everyone was stomping for joy." Mr Moore told ITV News that he would remember 75 years ago on VE Day by having "an extra beer". When asked whether he thought we would have a victory against coronavirus day, he said: "The sooner the better." "It's an awful disease", he said before adding: "I think all these things are sent to try us."