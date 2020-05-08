Call to ‘grab chance’ to end overfishing in Europe’s seas amid lockdown

Europe can end overfishing in its seas and restore its fisheries “forever” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an ocean scientist has urged.

Despite European politicians failing to limit catches in 2020 to sustainable levels, falls in demand from overseas markets and closures of restaurants at home in lockdown have hit the industry hard, leading to a large drop in fishing.

As a result, 2020 could be the first year when overfishing does not take place in European waters, according to Dr Rainer Froese, from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany.

Conservationists warn European ministers are under pressure from the fishing industry to provide compensation and allow increased catches next year to make up for the economic consequences of the crash in demand.

But Dr Froese urged politicians to make the “right” decision and impose quotas for 2021 that protect fish stocks – as they are required to do under the law of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

Though the UK is leaving the CFP as part of Brexit and has pledged to manage its stocks sustainably, how fisheries are managed by the European Union will continue to have implications for Britain, as fish cross national boundaries.

Under the reformed EU-wide policy, overfishing should end in 2020, with catches set at levels that allow fish stocks to replace their annual losses, so they are not in decline.

But with ministers setting more generous quotas for the industry, 46% of stocks are still overfished, Dr Froese said.

Fleets are not going out of port to catch fish in the face of the pandemic, which Dr Froese said could lead to catches that are 30-50% less than the quotas allow, giving stocks a chance to rebound.