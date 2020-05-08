Captain Tom Moore shares memories of wartime in VE Day ITV documentary

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £30 million for the NHS in April, has shared his memories of wartime in a special ITV documentary - Captain Tom's War. In the programme, broadcast on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the veteran reveals his experience of fighting in World War II. The 100-year-old recalls being posted to India in his early twenties, the experience of battling through jungle to reach the frontline, and having his spirits lifted by Dame Vera Lynn.

Captain Tom celebrated his 100th birthday with cards sent from around the world. Credit: PA

Describing his motorcycle ride through the thick jungle of what was then Burma, Captain Tom said: "It was hot, it was sweaty, it was unpleasant". Marking the commemorations of 75 years since VE Day, the veteran recalled what he was doing when he heard the news. Captain Tom had by that point returned to the UK and was working as a tank instructor, he recalled "a lot of activities in the bars" on the day. He paid tribute, however, to his friends "still fighting" elsewhere in the world.

Alex Glover, 10, has created VE Day themed window which includes a tribute to Captain Tom. Credit: PA

The 100-year-old is one of many across the UK commemorating the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday, remembering those who fought and died in World War Two. A two-minute national silence was observed at 11am to honour the memories of the British servicemen and women who gave their lives during the conflict. While at 9pm, the Queen will address the nation in a televised message – the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a speech over the radio three-quarters of a century earlier.