- ITV Report
-
Lockdown extended for three more weeks in Wales
- By ITV News Wales & West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown will be extended for a further 3 weeks but with small adjustments to the rules.
Exercise will be permitted more than once a day but only if it begins and ends at home.
Increased access to some local services such as recycling centres and libraries will be allowed.
Libraries are seen to be important, as for many they are often their only online access point.
There will be some loosening on restrictions for businesses with Garden Centres being allowed to open again but with the type of social distancing rules we have become used to.
Following calls for greater transparency the Welsh Government is also expected to publish scientific advice from TAC (Technical Advisory Cell) their equivalent to SAGE in Westminster.
Altering the lockdown restrictions in Wales will be cautiously welcomed but the differences between what is legally allowed on Friday and Saturday are so minor they may almost be imperceptible.