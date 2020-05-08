Gogglebox star June Bernicoff dies aged 82

Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has died at the age of 82 following a short illness.

June and her husband Leon were firm favourites on the Channel 4 series and were one of the first couples to join the cast when it launched in 2013.

The programme's creator, Tania Alexander, wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness - it was not related to Covid-19."

Channel 4 said the much-loved TV personality died "at home with her family by her side".