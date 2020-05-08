- ITV Report
Gogglebox star June Bernicoff dies aged 82
Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has died at the age of 82 following a short illness.
June and her husband Leon were firm favourites on the Channel 4 series and were one of the first couples to join the cast when it launched in 2013.
The programme's creator, Tania Alexander, wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness - it was not related to Covid-19."
Channel 4 said the much-loved TV personality died "at home with her family by her side".
Following the death of her husband Leon in December 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon And June: Our Story, about their 60-year love affair.
The pair captured the hearts of the nation from their home in Allerton and have been described as "Googlebox originals" - featuring in ten series of the show.
In a tribute on Twitter, the show's creator wrote: "A remarkably independent, principled woman with a vivacious sense of humour and a huge passion for life, June will be dearly missed".