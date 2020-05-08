Lower paid essential workers ‘substantially constrained’ over childcare

Many essential workers are in lower paid jobs – and the ability to pay for additional childcare services is likely to be “substantially constrained”, a report has found.

The study, which examined the family structure and childcare responsibilities of essential workers, found that many of them have substantial childcare requirements.

Following the closure of school and creches in March, employees have faced significant challenges in trying to balance work and family responsibilities.

The study, carried out by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), stated it is critical that essential workers have adequate childcare provision if Ireland is to respond effectively to the Covid-19 crisis.

The authors of the report said they used Irish Labour Force Survey data to identify essential employees, however they faced some data constraints.

The report stated that the groups identified are not an exhaustive list of essential employees.