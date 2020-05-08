Nine veterans die with Covid-19 at Royal Chelsea Hospital

The Royal Hospital Chelsea has announced it has lost nine of its residents to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The retirement home for British veterans, which has a population of 290, made the announcement ahead of VE day on Friday.

It revealed five of the deaths occurred in the hospital, while four died while receiving hospital treatment.

A total of 58 of its residents have recovered after either testing positive or showing symptoms of the disease.

General Sir Adrian Bradshaw, governor of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, said: “Most of our Pensioners have risked their lives serving our nation through war and conflict somewhere in the world, just as our NHS staff and care workers are providing vital and sometimes dangerous service to the nation here at home during this Covid crisis.

“We salute all those working in the health and care sectors at this time and we understand only too well the difficulties that they face.”