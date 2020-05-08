Our royal team on Kate's photography project and Princess Charlotte's birthday

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie discuss the Duchess of Cambridge's latest volunteer work as she launched a landmark photography project to capture the mood of the nation in lockdown.

The Duchess showed off her camera skills earlier in the week with new photos of Princess Charlotte for her fifth birthday - and they weren't the only ones celebrating. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turned one and enjoyed a special story time to support charity Save The Children. New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.