Queen’s televised addresses just weeks apart

The Queen’s televised address on the 75th anniversary of VE Day is taking place only a few weeks after her last broadcast.

Outside of her Christmas Day speeches, it will be only the sixth broadcast by the head of state to the nation via the television during her reign.

Four have been special addresses on the subject of national crisis and grief, including her April 5 message less than five weeks ago on the coronavirus pandemic.

She also spoke during the Gulf War in 1991, and after Diana, Princess of Wales’s death in 1997 and the Queen Mother’s death in 2002.

Two have been to mark anniversaries – for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and now for 75 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.