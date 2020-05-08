Retail sales plummet in April despite record jump in online trading

Online sales doubled last month but failed to offset the “catastrophic” loss of sales caused by the coronavirus lockdown, according to new data.

April’s BDO monthly high street sales tracker revealed that total like-for-like sales – across both stores and online operations – plummeted 29.6% against the same month last year.

High street stores across the UK shut their doors in March after the Government told non-essential retailers to stop trading as part of the lockdown to fight the pandemic.

Closures dragged total sales down, despite a 109.6% jump in online retail sales for the month – the highest increase on record.

All areas of the retail sector saw significant declines, with like-for-like lifestyle sales sliding by 40.1% for the month.