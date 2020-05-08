The Queen's praise for a nation that WWII veterans would still 'recognise and admire'

It is rare for the Queen to give a national televised addressed so it is a measure of the times we are living through, writes Chris Ship.

It is rare for the Queen to give a national televised addressed so it is a measure of the times we are living through that has now delivered two of them in the space of a little over a month. Before this pandemic invaded our shores, the Queen has only address had only given this kind of address on four previous occasions in her 68 year reign. But from one of the few people still alive who can remember the Second World War, this Queen was not going to let the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day pass without speaking to the country about what she called the "total war" which had affected a nation and, at that time, much of the British Empire.

Buckingham Palace chose 9pm for her broadcast - the same time as her father delivered a national address, on the radio, on 8 May 1945. King George VI was speaking to a war-weary nation who had lost so many loved ones and those who had survived were living amongst the ruins of Hitler's ferocious bombing campaign on Britain's biggest cities. "No one was immune from its impact" said the Queen tonight, as she spoke in a recorded message from Windsor Castle. She is staying in Berkshire during the UK's battle against the coronavirus pandemic. So she wasn't in Buckingham Palace today - where she had planned to be - to watch a parade by veterans and to see a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. She had also planned to attend a service of prayers and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.