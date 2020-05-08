Six-week-old baby among latest Covid-19 deaths as UK death toll rises to 31,241

The UK's coronavirus death toll includes those who have died in hospitals, care homes, and the wider community. Credit: AP

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen to 31,241 after a further 626 reported deaths, according to the Department of Health. That figures includes people who died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the virus. A six-week-old baby was among the latest victims of the virus, according to NHS England.

Medicals workers clad in PPE after treating a potential Covid-19 patient. Credit: PA

The latest figures come as lockdown measures are reviewed across the UK. On Friday devolved governments in Scotland and Wales offered updated information on restrictions, while England awaits an announcement from Boris Johnson on Sunday.

The number of daily Covid-19 tests carried out has again fallen below 100,000, according to the latest figures - with 97,029 tests carried out on Thursday. At the end of last month, the government said it had met its target of completing 100,000 tests for Covid-19 in a day - but has since faced questions around how that number was calculated.

Of the latest UK deaths reported, NHS England confirmed 332 took place in hospitals in England - bringing the total death toll there to 22,765. Health authorities confirmed a six-week-old baby was among the new deaths reported on Friday. A statement said: "Patients were aged between six weeks and 103 years old." It confirmed that 22 of the latest fatalities "had no known underlying health condition."

Britons are marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day while maintaining social distancing. Credit: AP

In Scotland a further 49 virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak there to 1,811 patients. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed on Friday that lockdown measures would be extended in Scotland, and added the Scottish Government is looking into expanding the current guidance over exercise. Ms Sturgeon added the four UK nations may need to move at different speeds on easing lockdown. In Wales the latest death toll stands at 1,090, on Friday health authorities reported a further 28 deaths among patients who had tested positive for Covid-19. It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed a three week extension to the lockdown in Wales, with only small adjustments to the rules. In Northern Ireland, the coronavirus death toll stands at 427 after a further five Covid-19 related deaths were reported.