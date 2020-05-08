UK nations may move at different speeds on easing lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon said the lockdown in Scotland would continue. Credit: PA

The four UK nations may need to move at different speeds on easing lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon said as she confirmed restrictions would continue in Scotland. Prime Minster Boris Johnson spoke with the leaders of the devolved nations on Thursday, ahead of an expected announcement on easing parts of the lockdown in England on Sunday. Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has extended the lockdown by a further three weeks there and announced three "modest adjustments" to restrictions from Monday. Mr Drakeford said exercise will be allowed more than once a day, garden centres can re-open, and libraries and recycling centres can plan their reopening.

Speaking at her daily coronavirus briefing Ms Sturgeon said the lockdown would continue in Scotland. She said the Scottish Government is looking into expanding the current guidance over exercise - advice for Scots currently states that exercise should be limited to one hour per day. Ms Sturgeon said: “The only change that we’re considering in the immediate term is the guidance on outdoor exercise, as I mentioned yesterday and I will give you a further update on that over the weekend.”

The Scottish Government is looking into expanding the guidance on exercise. Credit: PA

She said there was a “helpful recognition” in her call with the prime minister that the “four UK nations may well move at different speeds if our data about the spread of the virus says that that is necessary to suppress it”. But she added planning and messaging would continue to be co-ordinated. The First Minister said Downing Street has requested a call between the leaders of the four nations later on Friday. The Scottish Government said its data suggests the R-number (effective reproduction number) is higher in Scotland than the rest of the UK. Ms Sturgeon also gave the latest Covid-19 statistics.

A total of 1,811 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 49 from 1,762 on Thursday. The First Minister said 13,149 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 225 from 12,924 the day before. There are 84 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms, and 1,584 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of three. The First Minister also announced testing capacity has increased by “more than 2,000” and, taken with the Lighthouse Laboratories established by the UK Government, the total capacity has now risen to “more than 10,000 per day”. The First Minister also said she expected the Scottish capacity to rise to 12,000 by next Friday. She announced the Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund for small and medium sized businesses will be doubled from £45 million to £90 million. The fund provides grants to small businesses that are deemed to be vital to their local areas, but put in a vulnerable position by the coronavirus crisis.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said everyone needs to continue 'exercising self-discipline.' Credit: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA