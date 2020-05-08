UK Weather Forecast: Warm sunny spells and scattered showers today and tomorrow.

Today: Early showers over southwestern UK fading leaving sunny spells. Northern Scotland chilly and cloudy with rain at times. Southern UK fine, warm and dry. Elsewhere, warm sunny spells and scattered afternoon showers, some heavy and possibly thundery.

Tonight: Northern Scotland remaining cloudy with rain at times. Elsewhere, clear spells with daytime showers fading this evening and one or two mist or fog patches about by dawn in the west.

Saturday: Northern Scotland chilly, cloudy and windy with some rain. Southern UK fine, warm and dry. Elsewhere, warm sunny spells and scattered afternoon showers, some heavy and thundery.