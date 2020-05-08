UK Weather Forecast: Warmer tomorrow with the risk of showers and some rain for Scotland.

Tonight: Northern Scotland remaining cloudy with rain at times. Elsewhere, clear spells with daytime showers fading this evening and one or two mist or fog patches about by dawn.

Saturday: Northern Scotland chilly, cloudy and windy with some rain. Southern UK fine, warm and dry. Elsewhere, warm sunny spells and scattered afternoon showers, some heavy and thundery.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Warm with sunny spells in south Sunday, few showers and windy. Some rain across central areas moving south. Becoming much colder from the north, with sunshine and showers in north.