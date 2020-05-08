What the papers say – May 8

Commemorations of VE Day and the latest on the coronavirus situation in the UK lead the papers on Bank Holiday Friday. The Times starts with Prime Minister Boris Johnson “keeping Britain in lockdown” for another seven weeks, as estimates say there are 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 every day.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph carries new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s quotes arguing the VE Day generation are owed safety in care homes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian leads on suggestions that Downing Street is trying to “regain control” of the next phase in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While the Financial Times leads with warnings from the Bank of England about the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

New bike lanes will be opened across the UK as the country is urged to take up cycling to avoid public transport as lockdown is eased, according to the i.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent carries Mr Johnson’s pledge that any loosening of lockdown restrictions would be done with “maximum caution”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun reports on a push for online donation site JustGiving to donate the £308,000 it has received from fees from people pledging money to Colonel Tom Moore’s fundraising efforts.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While the Daily Mirror leads with the headline “A Day of Hope”, carrying a picture of the VE Day celebrations from 1945.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express also leads on VE Day, quoting one of Vera Lynn’s lyrics in the headline of “Keep smiling through”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star urges readers to “raise a glass” to “our heroes”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Duke of York is being sued over “claims they missed payments on their luxury chalet”, according to the Daily Mail.