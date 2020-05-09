New coronavirus tier system could allow localised response to Covid-19 outbreaks

Boris Johnson will issue an update on the coronavirus lockdown at 7pm on Sunday. Credit: PA

A new coronavirus tier alert system will be introduced which could allow authorities to implement different localised responses to outbreaks of the disease, ITV News understands. The new system will be numbered from one to five, with level five being the most serious. According to ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen, the UK is currently at level four and heading towards level three.

He tweeted: “I understand the system will be based on the reproduction rate 'R', number of infections and level of social interaction and will enable a more localised response to the virus.” Speaking on ITV News at Ten, Carl Dinnen said: "Ultimately this will be used to find localised hotspots of the virus and allow more localised, differentiated response to tackling it."

ITV News Correspondent Carl Dinnen explains new coronavirus tier system

Boris Johnson is also expected to announce a new slogan of “stay alert, control the virus and save lives” as he shifts his messaging in the battle against Covid-19. The new slogan, first reported by the Sunday Telegraph, comes as the Prime Minister prepares to drop his “stay home” messaging. Mr Johnson is due to address the country at 7pm on Sunday, where he will provide an update on the coronavirus lockdown in England.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Garden centres will be allowed to reopen as part of the plans but it remains unclear if other measures will be lifted. Scotland and Wales have both announced extensions to their lockdowns with minor changes. On Saturday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps encouraged Britons to consider cycling as an option into work once the lockdown lifts.

A new coronavirus tier alert system will be introduced which could allow authorities to implement different localised responses to the disease Credit: PA

The Government has pledged £2bn to boost cycling and pedestrian infrastructure around the country. Also among the mooted changes is that those visiting the country will have to fill in a digital form and declare an address where they will then be expected to self-isolate for 14 days. Travellers could face fines of up to £1,000 and even deportation if spot checks later find they have flouted the rules, which the report claimed could be introduce in June. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think ministers have said the issue of looking to ensure, as we really drive down transmission in the UK, that we are able to ensure the virus is not being brought into the country from overseas is one they are actively considering.” The strict clampdown is set to be part of a “road map” revealed by the Prime Minister during his address to the nation on Sunday evening in which he will set out the stages for lifting the lockdown.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Boris Johnson will also recommend workers wear masks when they do return to work and when using public transport, The Daily Telegraph reported. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he expects Wales’s “very modest” lockdown easing to be in line with what Boris Johnson will announce for England. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We were clearly convinced that only the very smallest and most modest steps … were allowable at this time. “You’ve heard what the Prime Minister’s spokesman has been saying over the last couple of days, that the Prime Minister also thinks maximum caution is the way to approach the immediate future. “We’ll hear from the Prime Minister on Sunday the details of what he proposes for England, my view is we’ll be very much in line with one another. “Our new regime won’t come in until Monday, so we’ll move in a timely way together across the UK and I still think that is very much a preferable route.” But in Scotland, only alterations to exercise guidance are expected, while those in Northern Ireland have been told there will be just “nuanced changes” to the clampdown on movement.