Coronavirus: Further 346 people die after testing positive for Covid-19 in UK

A further 346 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health has said. The latest figures show that a total of 31,587 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community as of 5pm on Friday. This includes 29,710 deaths that occurred in England and Wales up to April 24 (and which had been registered up to May 2), according to the Office for National Statistics.

NHS England announced 207 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,972. In Scotland, another 36 people have died since Friday after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number to 1,847. And Public Health Wales confirmed a further nine people have died from Covid-19 in Wales since Friday’s figures were released, bringing total deaths to 1,099. Today’s figures from NHS England show that a further 3,610 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between April 25 and May 8 – which, together with the total figure of 33,021 registered deaths, suggests the overall death toll for the UK has now passed 36,500.

Of the 22,972 confirmed reported deaths so far in hospitals in England of people who tested positive for Covid-19, 12,060 (52%) have been people aged 80 and over while 8,905 (39%) were 60-79. A further 1,832 (8%) were aged 40-59, with 163 (1%) aged 20-39 and 12 (0.05%) aged 0-19, according to NHS England. On Friday, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the UK fell short of the Government’s 100,000 mark for the sixth day in a row. Officials have urged Britons to follow lockdown rules over the sunny bank holiday weekend. Temperatures in the UK were forecast to hit 26C in some parts of the country but experts said social distancing and other measures must be adhered to to stop the spread of the disease. It comes as Boris Johnson is due to give a statement at 7pm on Sunday about the possibility of easing some lockdown restrictions.