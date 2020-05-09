Coastguard sees surge in call-outs as people flout lockdown rules

The Coastguard has said that on Friday it had the highest number of call-outs since lockdown began as people “ignore” the Government’s stay-at-home message.

It said there were 97 incidents, 54% more than the average of 63 recorded for the previous month.

Matt Leat, duty commander with the Coastguard, said: “People are ignoring the measures put into place by the Government.

“I completely understand that the weather and the bank holiday coupled with the fact that we’ve been in this lockdown situation for just over six weeks has tempted people out to our beautiful coasts. However, as the Government said only yesterday, it’s really vital that we all continue to observe the guidance.

“Every time we get a 999 or distress call, we will always respond but the minute we send in a rescue response, we’re putting our frontline responders at risk as well as putting the NHS under avoidable pressure.

“Please, please continue to observe the #StayHomeSaveLives message – it’s still in place for a reason. Exercise locally and stretch your legs, not our resources.”