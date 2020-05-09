- ITV Report
-
Songwriter and musician Little Richard dies age 87
Influential rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard has died, aged 87.
The American singer and songwriter, Richard Penniman - known as Little Richard - was best known for tracks such as Tutti Fruiti, Long Tall Sally and Rip It Up.
His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed his death but said the cause was unknown, according to Rolling Stone.
The trailblazing performer is said to have influenced acts like David Bowie, Elvis, Elton John, the Beatles, Prince and more. The self proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" was known for his boisterous personality an androgynous fashion.