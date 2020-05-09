Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Songwriter and musician Little Richard dies age 87

American rock 'n' roll star Little Richard performing on stage during the Legends of Rock 'n' Roll one-off concert in 2000. Credit: PA

Influential rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard has died, aged 87.

The American singer and songwriter, Richard Penniman - known as Little Richard - was best known for tracks such as Tutti Fruiti, Long Tall Sally and Rip It Up.

His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed his death but said the cause was unknown, according to Rolling Stone.

Little Richard performs at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert to New Orleans Rock and Roll musician Fats Domino, in New Orleans, in 2009. Credit: AP

The trailblazing performer is said to have influenced acts like David Bowie, Elvis, Elton John, the Beatles, Prince and more. The self proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" was known for his boisterous personality an androgynous fashion.