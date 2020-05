UK Weather Forecast: Warm sunny spells for many today, Sunday colder and windier.

Today: Northern Scotland cloudy with spells of rain and turning windy. Southern UK fine, warm and dry. Elsewhere, warm sunny spells but also scattered afternoon showers, some of them heavy and thundery.

Tonight: Early evening rain and hill snow over northern Scotland moving southwards into southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Mostly dry elsewhere, but risk isolated showers southern England. Turning windier.

Sunday: Early cloud and patchy rain over Northern Ireland and northern England moving southwards, brighter weather with a few showers following. Windy and most areas feeling much colder than of late.