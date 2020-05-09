UK Weather Forecast: Turning colder overnight with cloud and some rain pushing southwards into tomorrow.

Tonight: Early evening rain and hill snow over northern Scotland moving southwards into southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Mostly dry elsewhere, but risk isolated showers southern England. Turning windier.

Sunday: Early cloud and patchy rain over Northern Ireland and northern England moving southwards, brighter weather with a few showers following. Windy and most areas feeling much colder than of late.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Fine, dry, and cool with overnight frosts. Scattered showers in the north, wintry at first in the far north-east, becoming more isolated later. Breezy in the south-east on Monday.