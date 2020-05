Saturday: Northern Scotland will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain and it will turn windy.

Southern parts of the UK will be fine, warm and dry.

Elsewhere, it will also be warm with sunny spells but scattered afternoon showers will develop, some of them will be heavy and thundery.

The warmest conditions will be in the central and southern areas where a top temperature of 25 or possibly 26C (77 or 79F).