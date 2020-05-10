What to expect from Boris Johnson's coronavirus address

Boris Johnson will address the nation on Sunday evening with an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The Prime Minister only speaks for England, as health is devolved to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Here are the things we've already been told to expect from the Prime Minister:

A New Slogan

The Prime Minister has already tweeted this; "Stay Alert" replaces "Stay Home". The messaging is a bit more nuanced and therefore less clear. There is already some debate about whether the public can follow this or whether it is confusing.

A Covid Alert System

A bit like the terror alert system this will grade the threat from one to five (with five being the most dangerous) depending on the rate of reproduction, the number of infections and the amount of social interaction. It may in time be used to respond differently in different places. Boris Johnson is expected to say that we are currently at Level Four but moving down towards Three.