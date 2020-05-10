- ITV Report
'I didn't think I'd see my husband again': Why a mother-of-two wants the government to think carefully
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia
The wife of a father-of-two who barely survived serious conditions brought on by coronavirus urged the government to “think carefully” as the lockdown begins to ease.
Omar Taylor arrived home to cheers from his neighbours after spending three weeks on a ventilator only to contract double pneumonia, sepsis, heart failure and a double stroke.
On Sunday evening, Boris Johnson announced minor adjustments to the lockdown – including unlimited outdoor exercise and a return to work for some.
Ahead of his speech, Omar's wife Kaitlyn wanted the government to reconsider.
“Think before you make an announcement to ease the lockdown, I wouldn’t want this to happen to anybody else, it’s really tragic,” she said.
“I didn’t think I’d ever see my husband again and I didn’t think that my children would grow up with a father - and now he’s here and they said he’d never walk again, talk again.
"It’s really impacted us.”
Boris Johnson did warn in his speech that the government will “put on the brakes” in his speech.
