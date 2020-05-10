'I didn't think I'd see my husband again': Why a mother-of-two wants the government to think carefully

The wife of a father-of-two who barely survived serious conditions brought on by coronavirus urged the government to “think carefully” as the lockdown begins to ease.

Omar Taylor arrived home to cheers from his neighbours after spending three weeks on a ventilator only to contract double pneumonia, sepsis, heart failure and a double stroke.

On Sunday evening, Boris Johnson announced minor adjustments to the lockdown – including unlimited outdoor exercise and a return to work for some.

Ahead of his speech, Omar's wife Kaitlyn wanted the government to reconsider.