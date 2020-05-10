Police group calls pandemic response ‘wishy-washy’

A body representing police officers in London has criticised the Government’s pandemic response as “wishy-washy” amid concerns that the public has begun ignoring lockdown restrictions.

The Metropolitan Police Federation (MPF) said that, despite its assertions to the contrary, the Government is sending out mixed messages.

MPF’s Ken Marsh told BBC Radio 4 that authorities “needed to be firmer right from the beginning”.

He said: “It’s been quite wishy-washy how we’ve gone about it.