Scotland will not use PM's new 'stay alert' slogan, says Nicola Sturgeon

“It is of course for him to decide what’s most appropriate for England, but given the critical point we are at in tackling the virus, #StayHomeSaveLives remains my clear message to Scotland at this stage."

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “The Sunday papers is the first I’ve seen of the PM’s new slogan.

Boris Johnson is set to confirm the use of a new “stay alert, control the virus, save lives” slogan when he addresses the nation on Sunday evening.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland would not be adopting “the PM’s new slogan” and that she would continue to use the “stay home” message.

The new slogan has already received criticism from people including Labour's Andy Burnham and JK Rowling.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick described the new message on the coronavirus, and said he hopes it is not too woolly, saying a “broader” slogan is needed as the Government tries to restart the economy.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday it was right now to “update and broaden” the message to the public.

“I think that’s what the public want and that they will be able to understand this message, which is that we should be staying home as much as possible but when we do go to work and go about our business we need to remain vigilant, we need to stay alert,” he continued.

“And that means things like respecting others, remaining two meters apart, washing your hands, following the social distancing guidelines because the virus continues to be prevalent, too many people are still dying of this and we’re going to have to live with it for a long time.”

Pressed if there is a danger the message is too woolly, Mr Jenrick said: “Well I hope not.

“We need to have a broader message because we want to slowly and cautiously restart the economy and the country.”

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday that the stay-home message had “not gone away”.

“The message I will be giving to people in Wales is while they must be alert to the continuing danger of coronavirus, if you’re not out of your house for an essential purpose – and that does include exercise, it can include shopping and it must include going to work for people who can safely do so – staying at home remains the best way that you can protect yourself and others,” Mr Drakeford said.

Mr Drakeford was asked whether he expected to see similar tweaks to England’s lockdown restrictions as those announced in Wales on Friday.

“It’s for the Prime Minister to make the decisions for England, not for me to advise him, but his official spokesperson has been emphasising the Prime Minister’s view that maximum caution is still required at this point,” he said.

“So I’m broadly expecting that the review of the regulations in England will continue to have that incremental approach to lifting the lockdown rather than anything more dramatic.”