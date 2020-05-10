South Korea’s president urges for calm amid concerns over new coronavirus surge

South Korea’s president is urging citizens not to lower their guard down, but said there is no reason to be panicked amid worries about a new surge in the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

President Moon Jae-in made the comments in a speech on Sunday as his health authorities detected a slew of new cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district in recent days.

Officials on Friday said they detected at least 15 infections linked to a 29-year-old man who had visited three Itaewon clubs before testing positive on Wednesday.